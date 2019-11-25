Inside Selena Gomez's 2019 American Music Awards After-Party

Selena Gomez was surrounded by friends and family following her 2019 American Music Awards performance.

As E! News exclusively learned, the 27-year-old singer suffered from a panic attack before taking the stage to open the award show on Sunday. While performing "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" at the Microsoft Theater, Gomez at times appeared overcome with emotion, sparking concern from fans.

"Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself," a source shared with E! News.

By the end of the ceremony, Gomez appeared in great spirits as she watched her BFF Taylor Swift perform a medley of her hit songs. Cameras spotted Gomez in the crowd, sitting next to Swift's parents, singing along to her pal's tracks.

After her appearance at the show, the Disney alum continued the celebration with her loved ones.