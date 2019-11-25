Almost immediately Ben and Stephanie started quizzing Anny about her life. They said they found it strange that the first they heard about her was two days before her arrival. Off to the side, Stephanie and Anny had a—you guessed it—awkward conversation where Stephanie revealed she works as a porn star. "Oh my god. Yes? I'm surprised," Anny said. In her confessional, she immediately put down Stephanie and her profession. But back at the park, Stephanie started asking Anny about her birth control methods.

Later at dinner, Robert was still dealing with the fallout from that park meeting, and Anny confronted him about having photos of his exes on social media. Then Robert told the audience something: He has five kids with four different women. "I was a player," he said. But now, he's a different guy. He grew out of the partying phase of his life and his priorities changed. Anny said he never told her the correct number of kids he had. "It's too much, it's too much woman," she said. And Robert refuses to delete the photos on social media. He argued, what if Bryson one day wants to see a picture of his mom and dad?