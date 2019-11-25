See All the Candid Moments at the 2019 American Music Awards

The stars couldn't hide their emotions at the 2019 American Music Awards.

On Sunday, one of music's biggest nights unfolded once again for another year inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. There, famous faces like Taylor Swift, Halsey and Billie Eilish took the stage as winners while fan favorites like Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Shania Twain serenaded the audience with headline-making performances.

The show ended on a major high note with Swift setting a new record for most American Music Award wins ever and simultaneously making history.

With such a jam-packed show, there were some moments the TV cameras didn't catch—but the photographers did!