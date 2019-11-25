Lizzo's 2019 American Music Awards After-Party Is Hot As Hell

by kelli boyle | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 5:20 AM
Lizzo stole the show at the 2019 American Music Awards with her tiny purse and she kept on slaying with a spicy treat at the after-party.
The star was up for three awards during last night's ceremony and while she didn't end up winning the categories, she still won the night with her after-party selfie. Following Sunday's award ceremony, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared a photo on Instagram that starred her and what we can only assume was the contents of her tiny purse: a bag of Flamin' Hot Limón Cheetos. The star—ever the queen of Instagram captions—wrote for the post, "Official @amas after party."
It's only right that she treat herself after such an epic night! After going viral thanks to the world's smallest Valentino purse, the singer gave a gorgeous performance of her song "Jerome," marking her first ever performance at the AMAs. The star donned a stunning raspberry-colored gown as she sang her heart out for the crowd, no doubt emotional thanks to the wildly successful week she's had.
As if receiving her first AMAs nominations wasn't enough, the "Good As Hell" crooner is the most nominated artist at the upcoming 2020 Grammys.
The 31-year-old is up for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album. The nominees were announced last week, just days before the AMAs, so yeah, those Hot Cheetos were earned.
Here's hoping Lizzo ups her game even harder for the Grammys after-parties in January.
