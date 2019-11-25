But alas, there were some stars that were missing from all the AMAs fun. Keep scrolling to see which celebs couldn't make the big show.

Ariana Grande: Noticeably absent from the AMAs was Grande, who scored six nominations. Unfortunately for the Arianators, the "Thank U Next" singer's tour schedule conflicted with the big award show. She had a performance in Tampa, Fla. that she couldn't miss.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber: Everyone's favorite newlyweds didn't RSVP to the AMAs this year. The "Sorry" singer wasn't up for any nominations and didn't have any performances planned, so maybe that's why they decided to sit this one out. Plus, with Gomez returning to the AMAs stage, the Biebers probably thought it would be best to watch from home.

Cardi B: The "Bodak Yellow" rapper wasn't on hand to receive her award for Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop on Sunday night, but she did give her acceptance speech via Instagram. Dressed in a cozy white robe, sunglasses and chic earrings, Cardi B thanked her fans from the comfort of her own home and credited her AMAs absence to her busy schedule. "I wanna say thank you everybody for voting for me for this AMAs award. I'm so grateful that I won this AMAs award…Just focusing so I can deliver some good ol' music for y'all in 2020."