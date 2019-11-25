by kelli boyle | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 4:17 AM
She loves it when he calls her unbelievable.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won big at the 2019 American Music Awards last night. The couple took home the award for Collaboration of the Year for their earworm of a track "Señorita," and to celebrate, the "In My Blood" singer took to Instagram to gush over his love and their win.
As the star wrote, "@amas Thank you everyone thank you so much!! Also @camila_cabello I admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you. We love u guys." Adorable, much?
While Cabello has yet to post about the win on her own social media, she did give the cutest shout out ever while accepting the award alongside her man.
"Thank you so much to all of our fans! Thank you guys so much for supporting the song," Cabello said. Then, she pulled the ultimate girlfriend move. As she said, "Shout out to Shawn's mom Karen who's watching in Toronto!"
Naturally, Mendes followed suit. Taking his turn at the mic, he shouted out his and Cabello's mothers. "Hi Karen. Mom. Love you, love you, love you," he quipped. "Sinuhe, we love you more. Everybody, thank you so much. AMAs, thank you for having us. And this is amazing." Are these two the cutest, or what?
But cute as their acceptance speech might have been, their performance of "Señorita" was just downright steamy. The couple teamed up to give their second award show performance on their collaboration and, as you can imagine, it heated up the entire arena.
Pair their sexy performance with Cabello's giving the debut performance of her new single "Living Proof," and it's clear that the 2019 AMAs was a big night for ShawnMila!
