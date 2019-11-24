Nothing gets past people on the internet that's for sure.

If you're tuning to tonight's 2019 American Music Awards or if you're scrolling through your Twitter and Instagram timelines to catch up on the latest pop culture moments of the night, then you might have come across viewers speculating that Jenna Dewan threw some shade during Camila Cabello's performance of "Señorita" with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

In a clip making rounds on social media, some Twitter users speculated that the 38-year-old dancer said Camila was "always extra" as she watched her perform on stage with her beau. While calling someone "extra" isn't always necessarily a jab, users on Twitter thought it was shade because in the video, Jenna was seen giving a "little eye roll."

However, other people on social media didn't agree with the claims that she was throwing shade but rather thought she was saying "she sounds good."

But now we don't have to wonder nor watch the video clip on repeat to figure out what it was that Jenna truly said because she's setting the record straight.