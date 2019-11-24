A round of applause is in order for BTS.

While the boy band was not in attendance at the 2019 American Music Awards, the group was still recognized at the annual awards thanks to their win for Favorite Duo or Group—Pop/Rock. The seven performers won against fellow nominees the Jonas Brothers and Panic! at the Disco.

Though they couldn't be there to accept in person, the group did record a message for their devoted fans, the BTS Army.

"Thank you so much. We are really honored to receive such an important and meaningful award," they said. "BTS has been a group for six and a half years and, throughout those years, we've had so many of our dreams somehow manifest into reality and Army, you guys are the ones who make all this possible and we really couldn't have done it without your love and support from all over the world."

They concluded, "We will try our best to live up to it, to strive high and work hard and return your love back to you."