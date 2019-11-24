by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 6:46 PM
Post Malone is living his best life!
During the 2019 American Music Awards, the rapper had a front-row seat to a wide variety of performances.
But as the artist with the most nominations of the night with seven, some may think he would be a little stressed. Oh, you don't know Posty!
When it was time for the Collaboration of the Year award to be announced, Post Malone had the best reaction when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello beat him out thanks to "Señorita."
With a smile on his face, Post Malone raised his cup of beer—it has to be Bud Light right—and showed no signs of being hurt.
In fact, during Green Day's performance later in the night, the cameras spotted Post Malone dancing out of his seat to their new hit.
ABC
From the second he arrived to the Microsoft Theater, Post Malone appeared to be ready for a good night. Whether posing for photographers in his cowboy hat or raising the roof during red carpet interviews, it sure looks like Post Malone is already a winner.
And he officially became one when winning Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album.
"I'm not too good at talking in front of people but I just want to say thank you very much to everybody who has shown love and support. Honestly, words can't express how thankful and grateful I am for everything that y'all have shown me," he told the crowd while holding his beer. "We busted our ass for it, so it feels good to walk away. We love you very much. And I love grapes so thank you so much."
Cheers to Posty—and some delicious grapes.
