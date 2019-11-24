When it comes to style, Taylor Swift had plenty of it on the 2019 American Music Awardsred carpet.

One of the most anticipated stars of the night officially arrived to the annual ceremony, set at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, glittering in a beaded green design by Julien Macdonald with material draped over a shorter hem paired with black knee-high heeled boots.

The superstar songstress sported her blond hair swept to one side and accessorized with rings and a pair of geometric earrings.

With a predictably unforgettable night ahead of her, Swift looked confident as she posed along the red carpet as the clock ticked to the start of the show—and what a show it's bound to be.