Taylor Swift Glitters in Green on the 2019 American Music Awards Red Carpet

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 4:57 PM

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

When it comes to style, Taylor Swift had plenty of it on the 2019 American Music Awardsred carpet. 

One of the most anticipated stars of the night officially arrived to the annual ceremony, set at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, glittering in a beaded green design by Julien Macdonald with material draped over a shorter hem paired with black knee-high heeled boots. 

The superstar songstress sported her blond hair swept to one side and accessorized with rings and a pair of geometric earrings. 

With a predictably unforgettable night ahead of her, Swift looked confident as she posed along the red carpet as the clock ticked to the start of the show—and what a show it's bound to be. 

With five nominations, including one for Artist of the Year, Swift could set a new record for most AMA wins if she takes home another statue this year. 

She's also being honored as the 2019 Artist of the Decade at the show and is set to take the stage to perform.

Like we said, it's bound to be a special night for the star—and we'll be watching every step of the way. 

In the meantime, check out more of the 2019 American Music Awards' red carpet fashion in E!'s gallery above!

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , 2019 American Music Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Style , Fashion , Style Collective , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
