It's been said before but we'll say it again: Lizzo is 100 percent that bitch!

The 31-year-old songstress made a huge splash at the 2019 American Music Awards with her larger-than-life mini dress by Valentino. From the billowing ruffles that flowed throughout the design to its vivid bright-orange color, the "Good as Hell" singer looked... well, good as hell.

Along with her fun and flirty number, it was Lizzo's insanely tiny Valentino purse that stole the show and made everyone's heads turn. According to the songstress the handbag, which is also a Valentino design, is custom and there are only three in the world.

While on the red carpet, the 31-year-old star joked she had tampons, "a flask of tequila" and "some condoms" stuffed inside. Additionally, the "Truth Hurts" singer took to Instagram to show off her jaw-dropping accessory.

"bag big enough for my fucks to give," she cheekily wrote in her post, alongside a photo of her holding it up for all to see. "Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look for."