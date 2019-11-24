The American Music Awards red carpet is going country!

As the countdown begins for the exciting live show, Thomas Rhett decided to walk the red carpet with a special someone.

Oh yes, the beloved country music superstar arrived to the Microsoft Theater with his pregnant wife Lauren Akins.

Thomas Rhett went bold with a floral print suit and purple t-shirt while Lauren matched perfectly in her sparkling purple gown. And yes, they were smiling from ear-to-ear as they posed for photographers.

It's about to be a big night for the country singer who is nominated for Favorite Male Country Artist. In addition to possibly picking up an award, the proud dad will also take the stage for a special performance.