by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 2:38 PM
Meghan King Edmonds is celebrating one of her children's birthdays for the first time without their father, her ex Jim Edmonds.
The 35-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star and the 49-year-old retired baseball player's daughter Aspen turned 3 on Sunday. Meghan posted on her Instagram page that day a photo of their smiling child standing in their house while wearing roller skates and a helmet. She also shared throwback pics of the girl.
"And just like that, POOF! You turned 3," she wrote in her post. "My dear magical firecracker full of spice and zest, you will change the world. Go girl. #aspenkingedmonds #thirdbirthday."
Meghan and Jim, who also share 1-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, called it quits last month after five years of marriage.
Last year, Meghan and Jim hosted a birthday party for Aspen at a toddler gym.
A year before, they celebrated the child's first birthday at home.
Meghan and Jim's breakup has been pretty messy; She reportedly accused Jim of cheating on her with their kids' 22-year-old nanny, which he and the woman denied.
His 22-year-old daughter Hayley Edmonds, one of his four children from previous relationships, recently hung out with the nanny at a hockey game.
Aspen had a spectacular birthday party! I learned that I never want to host a kid birthday at my house 😂 and Aspen and her friends didn’t stop playing until the end. She was smiling the entire time and wore herself out! She even ate two pieces of pizza and I allowed cake this year (on her first birthday she got blueberries and whipped cream - lol!) We did a present-free party but I made a wish list on Amazon of what she would’ve wanted (and I’ll probably get her some of those items for Christmas). Her favorite things are Puppy Dog Pals, Finding Nemo, Baby Shark and books. Which makes me realize she’s getting entirely too much screen time so I’m going to start limiting it to 30 min per day. More books, less tv! (Or “tee-bee” as Aspen says!) click my link in bio to see Aspen’s wish list and lmk what I need to add!
Meanwhile, interactions between Meghan and Jim appear to have been so tense that police were even called one night after he questioned whether she was sober enough following a night out with friends to take care of their children.
Happy first birthday to our beautiful baby
Jim recently moved into his and Meghan's newer, larger home that they have been building for the past two years, and has had the kids over.
