This weekend, Miley Cyrus turned 27 and celebrated in Nashville with her loved ones, including beau Cody Simpson. It was her first "quiet" birthday.

Earlier this month, E! News learned that the singer had undergone vocal cord surgery. Doctors told her she must rest her voice and remain silent for the next few weeks.

"I will never forget my silent 27th birthday," Miley wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, alongside a photo of her leaning over to blow out her birthday candles on top of a heart-shaped chocolate frosted birthday cake. "Thanks to my friends and family who made it so special!"

She also posted a photo of her and Cody, 22, sitting together at her birthday dinner, with her wearing a gold paper crown and texting and him digging into his meal.

"A silent birthday looks like this," she wrote, adding, "I have an App that helps me communicate but it really botches the comedic timing."