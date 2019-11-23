Broadimage/Shutterstock
by Pamela Avila | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 3:57 PM
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish isn't here for grown men acting childish.
Earlier this week the 17-year-old breakthrough artist made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and opened up about dealing with fame at such a young age, being nominated for several Grammys (and breaking records doing so), performing at the 2019 American Music Awards (where she'll perform for the first at an award show) and on why she's looking forward to turning the big 1-8.
While her interview with Jimmy Kimmel went smoothly, the same could not be said for what happened after her appearance. On Saturday morning, the "Bad Guy" singer took to Instagram to give a piece of her mind to the "grown men that booed me and called me a 'little bitch'" after she left JKL. After she left the studio, Eilish said she was swarmed by a group of paparazzi who booed her after she refused to take photos and sign autographs.
It was all caught in a video that has been shared online—but there are always two sides to a story.
"The only reason I'm making this video is that I saw a video of this all happening and I just wanted to clarify what actually happened... because if you watch the video it looks like I'm walking by a bunch of fans and completely ignoring them and not saying 'Hi' to them, which is not what happened," the Highland Park native clarified via an Instagram Story.
Further, she explained that there were two different groups of people waiting for her to take pictures, sign autographs and meet the singer.
She went on to specify that one group of people were mainly fans but the other was paparazzi and what she refers to as "eBay-ers."
C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
What are "eBay-ers," you ask?
According to Eilish, they're people who wait outside after appearances like these to get her autograph but aren't really fans, rather they just go on and sell her autograph's online after the fact.
The singer went on to explain that because of people like this, she's now enforced a no-signing autographs policy that her fans respect and that she'd much rather "get a hug and talk" with her fans than have them sell her autographs online.
But after greeting the group that was mainly made up of fans, she walked over to the group that was mainly "eBay-ers" and paparazzi. No one in that group, however, wanted to really interact with her so she walked away.
"I started to walk away because I realized none of these people actually cared about anything that had to do with me as a person," Eilish said on Instagram. "I walked over there only to say Hi, only to hug people and I got pictures of me shoved into my f--king face. I got no love whatsoever, so I left and then I got booed and [got] called a little b-tch and got told I was going to lose my Grammy nominations."
That's clearly no way to treat a person and Eilish had some strong words for those that disrespected her after her JKL appearance.
"The fact that people can switch up like that... damn," Eilish continued. "They wait outside for you and then immediately they don't get what they want and they boo you and f-cking curse at you. I'm like, 'Bro, I'm 17.'"
While she didn't let her emotions get the best of her, she said she "turned around ready to f-cking pounce."
But ultimately, she gets the last word. "To the grown men that booed me and called me a 'little b-tch,' I hope the best for you. I hope you find someone else that you use to make money off of and belittle," Eilish added. "All the best. Love you paparazzi."
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?