by Pamela Avila | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 10:09 AM
As if the 2019 American Music Awards could not get any better...
E! News has learned that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will join the star-studded list of performers during Sunday's AMAs. Of course, the dynamic duo and couple will be performing their hit single "Señorita," which is also up for Collaboration of the Year.
Mendes is also nominated for Favorite Social Artist. The 22-year-old Cuban-American songstress and the 21-year-old Canadian singer have previously performed their duet live at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
The "Never Be The Same" singer opened up to E! News earlier this month about collaborating with her beau Mendes. Since they already have such a successful collaboration under their belt, we asked Cabello if the two would be teaming up for her upcoming album Romance, she replied: "We collaborate on life. So we'll see in music."
While there is no definite collaboration in the works, it's safe to say her whirlwind romance inspired her new album. After all, Cabello added: "The inspiration behind my album is really being in love. It's called Romance. It's all stories about my life past couple of years and the chaos that ensues when you fall in love."
What's more? Halsey will also be joining the list, performing her latest single "Graveyard."
The three artists join an already amazing line-up of performers including Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World, Billie Eilish,Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Green Day, Jonas Brothers, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT—to name a few. It's safe to say Sunday, Nov. 24 is about to close out the decade in music in a legendary way.
The AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
