The Fuller house is getting even fuller.

In a new trailer for the fifth and final season of Fuller House, Stephanie brings home her new baby, and it's making everyone realize that this house is getting really, really full.

"You know, legally, if three more people move in, we have to register as a commune," Ramona jokes.

The trailer is all about big changes in the Fuller house, particularly for Stephanie, who's got a new baby, is getting married, and is apparently turning into her older sister. Plus, there's talk of DJ and Steve tying the knot, and Kimmy might also be getting married again, but she's having trouble remembering.