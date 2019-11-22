by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 2:19 PM
Sam Hunt is accepting responsibility for his actions.
More than 24 hours after the country music star was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, he's addressing the matter publicly for the first time.
"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend's show in downtown Nashville," Hunt tweeted Friday. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won't happen again."
According to the arrest warrant obtained by E! News, authorities pulled over Hunt after he was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road. Officers described smelling an "an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage" coming from inside the car, and said there were two empty beer cans next to Hunt.
Additionally, Hunt was reported to have a .173 blood alcohol content and showed "numerous signs of impairment on all tests conducted."
The "Body Like a Back Road Singer" made $2,500 bond and was released from the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for CBS RADIO
Hunt's night out began between 9:00 - 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when he and a group of four friends spent approximately two hours at a restaurant-bar in Nashville.
"A lot of people at the restaurant knew who he was," a source told E! News exclusively. "He was very nice and was buying drinks for people in the restaurant [and] bar. Sam was making sure everyone had a good time."
Hunt will face the consequences of his actions during a court date set for January 17, 2020.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?