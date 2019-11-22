by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 1:53 PM
Still going strong!
In case anyone was wondering how Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are doing, they're still madly in love! Nov. 22 marks the 23rd birthday of Hailey Bieber, and of course, her doting new husband Justin Bieber extended his well-wishes publicly to his wife via Instagram. He also praised her attractiveness and gave a little insight into their love life.
"Happy birthday babes!" he posted alongside pictures of the couple at their wedding. "You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive..ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES." Sounds like we can expect a few little baby Biebers running around in the next few years.
Since getting married in late September, the pair has not shied away from the topic of having kids. Justin has been very vocal about his desire to start a family with his wife sooner than later. The singer clearly has baby fever!
Shortly after their walk down the aisle, Justin got the internet talking when he posted a couple of videos that alluded to having children. He posted an adorable video of a dad playing with his child, but it was the sweet caption that said it all. "This is something I look forward to," he wrote with a little smiley face next to it.
If that wasn't enough, he then posted another viral video of a father and his child, but this time the caption was far clearer. "Hailey with your attitude and my savage behaviour we are in a world of trouble," he shared alongside the sweet video.
Seems like next year they might have a lot more to celebrate! Happy birthday, Hailey!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?