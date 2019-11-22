It's official: Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and more tops are crazy for Madonna.

The OG Queen of Pop began her Madame X tour in September and since then, many stars have attended her shows. She recently began two-week a concert residency at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre. Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian attended a show there on Wednesday. At one point, Madonna stepped offstage and sat next to Kim. She posted on her Instagram Story a video of their mid-show interaction.

"Do you mind if I sit down?" Madonna asked. "Thank you so much. Just for a moment."

She then asked for a sip of Kim's beer bottle.

"I'm dying of thirst. Do you mind? Have you had anything out of this bottle? No backwash?" Madonna said, before taking a sip.

"You know, you look very familiar," she joked. "What is your name?

"Kim," the reality star replied.

"Kim. Kim, my God, it's so nice to see you," Madonna said.

The two then hugged.