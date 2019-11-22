Prince Andrew continues to experience the fallout from his disconcerting BBC interview, in which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The Times, the Duke of York has been ordered to move his private office out of Buckingham Palace. This news comes just hours after The Telegraph reported the Duke resigned from the charity he personally founded, Pitch@Palace, a charity intended to help budding entrepreneurs. In his place, his former private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, is stepping into the role of Chief Executive. Moreover, the charity group will now go by title Pitch.

His decision to leave the private charity was reportedly unexpected, as Pitch@Palace is not a part of Andrew's official duties.

But it appears that his tarnished reputation left Andrew with little choice but to step back from any leadership roles, private or public. In the aftermath of his interview, many charities and organizations have made concerted efforts to distance themselves from the Duke of York, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, of which Andrew was a patron.