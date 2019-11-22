by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 1:13 PM
Prince Andrew continues to experience the fallout from his disconcerting BBC interview, in which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to The Times, the Duke of York has been ordered to move his private office out of Buckingham Palace. This news comes just hours after The Telegraph reported the Duke resigned from the charity he personally founded, Pitch@Palace, a charity intended to help budding entrepreneurs. In his place, his former private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, is stepping into the role of Chief Executive. Moreover, the charity group will now go by title Pitch.
His decision to leave the private charity was reportedly unexpected, as Pitch@Palace is not a part of Andrew's official duties.
But it appears that his tarnished reputation left Andrew with little choice but to step back from any leadership roles, private or public. In the aftermath of his interview, many charities and organizations have made concerted efforts to distance themselves from the Duke of York, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, of which Andrew was a patron.
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's announcement that it was cutting ties with him then led to the Duke voluntarily resigning from a number of other organizations, including the English National Ballet.
Indigo/Getty Images
While Prince Andrew's relationship with the public appears to be beyond repair, his family is sticking by his side. As news of his resignation and departure from the Palace were revealed, the Prince and Queen Elizabeth II were spotted horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is publicly supporting her ex-husband, a move their daughters Princess Beatriceand Princess Eugenie have yet to do. The Duchess said on Instagram ahead of his failed interview, "I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth."
It must be noted that while the Duke is stepping down from royal duties, he's not relinquished his titles and he will continue to earn an income from the Queen's Privy Purse.
E! News has reached out to the palace for comment.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?