by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 4:00 AM
We'll never eat a Sara Lee baked good the same way again.
No, that was not what we expected to be the main takeaway when we tuned in to watch Harry Styles' make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, but here we are and we couldn't be more delighted by this surprising turn of events. Harry, an established singer and arguably one of the biggest stars on the planet, revealed a new talent during the NBC sketch series' Nov. 16 outing, but he wasn't the only celebrity to undergo a bit of a transformation this week.
While a transformation doesn't always have to be of the physical variety (See: Robert Pattinson becoming "Bobby" thanks to Jennifer Lopez), Kacey Musgraves did debut a bangin' and headline-making new look earlier this week, and a Bravo reality star unveiled an alter-ego we're kind of obsessed with at BravoCon and hoping to see pop up to stir up some drama on Vanderpump Rules' upcoming season.
So who else underwent a surprising transformation this week? An iconic Star Wars character and a Dancing With the Stars finalist...
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Kacey is ending her amazing 2019 with a bang...literally. The "Space Cowboy" singer debuted chic new bangs this week, becoming the latest celeb to add to our esteemed list: "Don't Look at Photos of Them and Think You Can Also Rock Bangs."
Disney Plus
Meditate we will on how one being could be so cute and completely change the image that first pops into our mind when we first hear the legendary Star Wars character's name.
Instagram/Hilary Duff
Ah yes, the iconic bangs make her return to Lizzie McGuire fully complete.
Will Heath/NBC
Forget rock star, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer is clearly a comedy star.
Instagram/Ariana Madix
Meet Vanderpump Rules' new SURver: Visa Manderhump. She won't serve you your drink, just a fierce look.
Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The Running Wild star knows exactly what you think of his new handlebar mustache, saying during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, "I find myself in a situation when I apologize before they even say anything."
But it's all for a good cause as the survivalist is rocking the facial hair as part of Movember, a global initiative where men don't shave their mustaches for the month of November in an effort to raise awareness about prostate cancer and other male cancer initiatives.
PhamousFotos / SplashNews.com
The Dancing With the Stars finalist was more than happy to show off her toned figure, courtesy of hours and hours of intense rehearsals, for paps outside one of her final practice sessions, donning the same denim shorts she wore to one of her first sessions with partner Sasha Farber.
