Tom Hanks didn't take the role of Fred Rogers lightly. In fact, it outright terrified him.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the Oscar-winning actor shot down the idea that his famous nice guy demeanor made playing Mister Rogers an easy task.

"It was terrifying," he said of embodying the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood star. As he explained, "There's no such thing as an easy role to do. The moment I said 'yes,' I began to have the night sweats."

According to the Forrest Gump alum, all roles are scary because, well, acting is hard! This character, however, had an added level of difficulty. "Look, I have played a lot of real people," Hanks said plainly. "Fred was a very, very public persona. And everybody has an idea of what Fred is, what Fred was like, the mysteries behind Fred."

As he continued, "The terror that goes along with it is that you want to land in a place that people recognize as his true human behavior, whether you're playing somebody who's real, or somebody's who's not."