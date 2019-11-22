We did not see this one coming.

On Thursday, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon played a round of "Whisper Challenge" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—and it's safe to say that the game did not go as planned. The rules are simple: one player wears noise-canceling headphones while the other feeds them a phrase that they must try to guess by reading their lips. But, of course, the Elf star took matters into his own hands when it was his turn to read.

Instead of saying "Baby Yoda" from the card he pulled from the deck, Will used his turn to make a hilarious confession to the late night host. "I have a shoplifting problem," he said. "I have a serious shoplifting problem. Stealing makes me feel big. I steal everything: Groceries, books, cold medicine."

Seeing that Jimmy was unable to make out what he was saying, Will decided to take things up a notch.