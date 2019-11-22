Billie Eilish Asking Kids About Their Bedtimes Gets Too Real Too Fast

When we fall asleep, where do we go? That's the question Billie Eilish asked tons of adorable kids on Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For the special bit called "Billie Eilish: Dreamcatcher," the 17-year-old interviewed some imaginative children about their thoughts on bedtime to get to the bottom of the pertinent question, which also happens to be the title of her debut album.

First up was Atticus, who told the Grammy-nominated singer that the sky is the limit when it came to the question. "Well, you could pretty much go anywhere," he said. "Like, the desert. Like, India. Like, the west times or the mummy times. Or, the dinosaur times. Or, prehistoric times."

Then, Billie asked another child where thought his parents went when they fell asleep—and things took an interesting turn. He explained, "They just stay in their bed and sometimes when they just wanna take off their pajama shirt…" Woah!