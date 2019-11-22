by Billy Nilles | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 5:00 AM
At this point, it almost goes without saying that there's way too much stuff on Netflix.
The streaming giant essentially releases one new seasons of TV a week, if not more, as it quests for total television dominance. And while it's become ground zero for some of the most exciting scripted programming over the last few years, luring A-list creators like Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes into exclusive development deals, it's also quickly becoming the place for quality reality TV, as well.
By now, there's a very good chance you've checked out and become obsessed with their more high-profile unscripted fare like Queer Eye, Chef's Table, and Rhythm + Flow, but there's a wealth of lesser-known original offerings just waiting to be discovered on a rainy day or lazy night in. With Nailed It returning for a second helping of holiday-themed episodes on Friday, Nov. 22, we thought we'd share with you our picks for some of the best unscripted shows on the streaming service.
Just don't blame us if you lose every weekend from now through 2020 to these shows and your couch. Happy watching!
If you somehow aren't watching this Emmy-nominated baking competition hosted by the winning duo of Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres that celebrates those who try and usually spectacularly fail, then the arrival of a fresh batch of holiday-themed episodes on Friday, Nov. 22 couldn't have come soon enough. Skill-deprived home bakers attempting spectacularly intricate cake decorations under extremely limited time limits? A recipe for disaster--and hilarity.
Watch over six episodes as pop star Charli XCX handpicks four talented female musicians and gives them the opportunity of a lifetime, signing them to her Vroom Vroom record label as they form Nasty Cherry, the alt-pop band of her dreams. And then once they become the band of your dreams too, check out their debut EP, Season 1, when its released on Friday, Nov. 22
The team who brought you Planet Earth and Blue Planet spent four years filming in 50 countries across the world for this stunning eight-part series that debuted on the streaming service earlier this year. With Sir David Attenborough back as narrator, the series shines a spotlight on the breadth of the diversity of natural habitats across the globe while impressing upon us how human impact and climate change are threatening each of them. Vital messaging and arresting visuals make for must-see TV.
In this nine-part series from earlier this year, the producers of Chef's Table left the luxury restaurants behind and turned their focus to the heroes of the Asian street food world. From Osaka to Seoul, Dehli to Bangkok, learn the history behind the dishes that feed the masses through the stories of the rock star chefs doing them best.
Over six of the funniest and most mind-blowing half-hours we've ever seen, magician and comedian Justin Willman performs magic tricks for people on the street so impressive they'll leave you rewinding multiple times to try and figure out just how he pulls them off. Spoiler alert: You'll never figure it out. A second season finally arrives on December 6.
A four-part adaptation of her best-selling book, this 2018 docu-series starring New York Times Magazine food columnist and chef Samin Nosrat takes her to Italy, Japan, Mexico and Berkeley, Calif to show how one of the four titular elements focuses into the local cuisine. It's food TV like you've never seen before, a culinary tour de force.
Being alive in 2019 is brutal. Allow this heartwarming six-episode series all about dogs and their special relationships with us humans to be the thing that soothes you, however temporarily. And let the promise of a forthcoming second season be the thing that gives you the hope you need to carry on.
Nailed It Holiday 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.
