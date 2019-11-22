Netflix Unscripted: The Streaming Service's Reality Shows You Need to Be Watching

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

At this point, it almost goes without saying that there's way too much stuff on Netflix.

The streaming giant essentially releases one new seasons of TV a week, if not more, as it quests for total television dominance. And while it's become ground zero for some of the most exciting scripted programming over the last few years, luring A-list creators like Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes into exclusive development deals, it's also quickly becoming the place for quality reality TV, as well.

By now, there's a very good chance you've checked out and become obsessed with their more high-profile unscripted fare like Queer Eye, Chef's Table, and Rhythm + Flow, but there's a wealth of lesser-known original offerings just waiting to be discovered on a rainy day or lazy night in. With Nailed It returning for a second helping of holiday-themed episodes on Friday, Nov. 22, we thought we'd share with you our picks for some of the best unscripted shows on the streaming service.

Photos

Your Guide to Netflix's Canceled and Finished Shows

Just don't blame us if you lose every weekend from now through 2020 to these shows and your couch. Happy watching!

Nailed It Holiday 2, Nicole Byer, Jacques Torres, Maya Rudolph

Netflix

Nailed It

If you somehow aren't watching this Emmy-nominated baking competition hosted by the winning duo of Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres that celebrates those who try and usually spectacularly fail, then the arrival of a fresh batch of holiday-themed episodes on Friday, Nov. 22 couldn't have come soon enough. Skill-deprived home bakers attempting spectacularly intricate cake decorations under extremely limited time limits? A recipe for disaster--and hilarity.

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry, Nasty Cherry, Charli XCX

Netflix

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Watch over six episodes as pop star Charli XCX handpicks four talented female musicians and gives them the opportunity of a lifetime, signing them to her Vroom Vroom record label as they form Nasty Cherry, the alt-pop band of her dreams. And then once they become the band of your dreams too, check out their debut EP, Season 1, when its released on Friday, Nov. 22

Our Planet

Netflix

Our Planet

The team who brought you Planet Earth and Blue Planet spent four years filming in 50 countries across the world for this stunning eight-part series that debuted on the streaming service earlier this year. With Sir David Attenborough back as narrator, the series shines a spotlight on the breadth of the diversity of natural habitats across the globe while impressing upon us how human impact and climate change are threatening each of them. Vital messaging and arresting visuals make for must-see TV.

Article continues below

Street Food

Netflix

Street Food

In this nine-part series from earlier this year, the producers of Chef's Table left the luxury restaurants behind and turned their focus to the heroes of the Asian street food world. From Osaka to Seoul, Dehli to Bangkok, learn the history behind the dishes that feed the masses through the stories of the rock star chefs doing them best.

Magic for Humans, Justin Willman

Netflix

Magic for Humans

Over six of the funniest and most mind-blowing half-hours we've ever seen, magician and comedian Justin Willman performs magic tricks for people on the street so impressive they'll leave you rewinding multiple times to try and figure out just how he pulls them off. Spoiler alert: You'll never figure it out. A second season finally arrives on December 6.

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Netflix

Salt Fat Heat Acid

A four-part adaptation of her best-selling book, this 2018 docu-series starring New York Times Magazine food columnist and chef Samin Nosrat takes her to Italy, Japan, Mexico and Berkeley, Calif to show how one of the four titular elements focuses into the local cuisine. It's food TV like you've never seen before, a culinary tour de force.

Article continues below

Dogs, Netflix's Dogs

Netflix

Dogs

Being alive in 2019 is brutal. Allow this heartwarming six-episode series all about dogs and their special relationships with us humans to be the thing that soothes you, however temporarily. And let the promise of a forthcoming second season be the thing that gives you the hope you need to carry on.

Nailed It Holiday 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Netflix , Reality TV , TV , Entertainment , Celebrities , Apple News , VG , Features , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.