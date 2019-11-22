Is there anything Raven-Symoné can't do?

Just a couple of weeks ago she was revealed to be the Black Widow on The Masked Singer, and this week, we're getting an exclusive look at what it was like for her to make her directing debut on her own show, Raven's Home.

In the above featurette, you can get a glimpse of what it's like for the director to also be the star and executive producer, and having to call action on herself.

"The experience of directing my first sitcom episode was scary, fun, exciting, exhilarating," she says, and her TV son says it was pretty cool too.

"My experience with Raven directing was incredible," says Isaac Ryan Brown, who plays her son Booker. "She had this vision of how she wanted the show to come out. She was just fantastic."