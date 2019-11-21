This is a case for the FBI.

Instagram continues to be the choice place for Ray J and his pregnant wife Princess Love to air out their dirty laundry. Just a few days ago Princess Love used the social media site to drag her husband for allegedly leaving her and their daughter in Las Vegas. "Left me and Melody stranded in Las Vegas and blocked me from calling... now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly," she quipped in screenshots of the post.

However, a source later revealed Ray J and the entire family were still in Las Vegas and had never left in the first place. This seemingly brought the dramatic saga to an end.

That is, until Thursday night when the star took to Instagram to plead with his pregnant wife to stop perpetuating this "crazy story" about him leaving her and their daughter Melody. "To insinuate I've done anything to harm my daughter is sad man." The reality star says in a video from his Las Vegas hotel room, "I just don't understand how somebody can get stranded when we never left, we've been right here."