Love—and a fair share of drama—was in the air at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding.

One day after the Jersey Shore star and Chris Larangeira tied the knot in front of their nearest and dearest, a source is revealing what really went down between the bride and her co-stars.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese served as Angelina's bridesmaids, and despite an otherwise lovely ceremony, we're told a "mean-spirited" speech they gave ruffled a few feathers during the reception.

"The speech was meant to be funny but came across as pretty mean-spirited," the insider explains to E! News. "Some people booed. Angelina was upset and needed a minute to get it together after."

While Jersey Shore fans will most likely have to wait to see all the conflict unfold on MTV, the source adds that Jenni, Nicole and Deena made "several" jokes referring to Angelina as "trash."