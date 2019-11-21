Jersey Shore Girls Gave ''Mean-Spirited'' Speech at Angelina Pivarnick's Wedding

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 6:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick

Instagram

Love—and a fair share of drama—was in the air at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding.  

One day after the Jersey Shore star and Chris Larangeira tied the knot in front of their nearest and dearest, a source is revealing what really went down between the bride and her co-stars. 

Jenni "JWoww" FarleyNicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese served as Angelina's bridesmaids, and despite an otherwise lovely ceremony, we're told a "mean-spirited" speech they gave ruffled a few feathers during the reception. 

"The speech was meant to be funny but came across as pretty mean-spirited," the insider explains to E! News. "Some people booed. Angelina was upset and needed a minute to get it together after."

While Jersey Shore fans will most likely have to wait to see all the conflict unfold on MTV, the source adds that Jenni, Nicole and Deena made "several" jokes referring to Angelina as "trash."

Photos

Jersey Shore Cast: Then and Now

Surprising? Not necessarily, especially given Angelina's recent falling out with JWoww over her ex-boyfriend, Zack Carpinello. After JWoww accused Angelina of wanting to have a threesome with her and Zack, Angelina admitted that their feud was "taking a toll" on her relationship with Chris and threatening to "potentially" ruin their upcoming wedding. 

It's unclear where Angelina and Chris are headed on their honeymoon, but fingers crossed it's somewhere a bit more tranquil than the Jersey Shore. 

Jersey Shore airs Thursdays on MTV.

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jersey Shore , JWoww , Snooki , Weddings , Reality TV , Feuds , Celeb Drama , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.