If you thought High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was already pretty meta, here's a new meta layer to add.

In a new featurette exclusive to E! News, the original Ms. Darbus, also known as Alyson Reed, pays a visit to Julia Lester, the actress who plays Ashlyn, who is playing Ms. Darbus in the production of High School Musical at the center of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Ashlyn would likely be just as excited as Lester is to meet Reed, who can't stop gushing over how much she loves HSMTMTS.

"I love the show!" she says. "It's so great, so clever, so creative, and there's such heart, and it's just terrific."