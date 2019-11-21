by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 12:50 PM
It's almost time for the 2019 American Music Awards!
Ciara is hosting the award show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24.
The big night is already set to be a star-studded event. Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Travis Scott are just a few of the artists expected perform. In addition, Chadwick Boseman, Kelsea Ballerini, Paula Abdul, Tyra Banks, Jenna Dewan, Heidi Klum, Constance Wu and many more celebs are set to take the stage to hand out the trophies.
Speaking of trophies, Post Malone heads into the night with the most nominations (earning a total of seven nods). Ariana Grande and Eilish follow closely behind with six nominations each. Taylor Swift is also being honored with the Artist of the Decade Award and is set to perform a medley of her hits.
Want to know where your favorite stars are sitting so you can keep an eye out for them?
Check out the gallery below for a sneak peek at the chart.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Of course, the BFFs will be sitting side by side at the award show.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
There are some "new rules" for this seating chart—and they involve sitting near Gomez and Banks.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Date night! The "Señorita" stars will be sitting side by side and right in front of Klum.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
No "bad guy" here. The 17-year-old artist is heading to the award show with her brother Finneas O'Connell.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
The "Old Town Road" artist and the "You're Still the One" star are in for a fun-filled evening.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Talk about a star-studded section. These celebrities will be sitting near A Great Big World and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
The Pose celeb is sitting next to the Schitt's Creek actor.
Good luck to all of the nominees!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?