It's almost time for the 2019 American Music Awards!

Ciara is hosting the award show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The big night is already set to be a star-studded event. Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Travis Scott are just a few of the artists expected perform. In addition, Chadwick Boseman, Kelsea Ballerini, Paula Abdul, Tyra Banks, Jenna Dewan, Heidi Klum, Constance Wu and many more celebs are set to take the stage to hand out the trophies.

Speaking of trophies, Post Malone heads into the night with the most nominations (earning a total of seven nods). Ariana Grande and Eilish follow closely behind with six nominations each. Taylor Swift is also being honored with the Artist of the Decade Award and is set to perform a medley of her hits.

