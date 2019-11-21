It is truly a bizarre time in the history of American politics.

A$AP Rocky, the Kardashians and Jay Leno were all name-dropped during the second week of the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives' public hearings in its impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Rocky, who was detained in Sweden in July on suspicion of assault, was mentioned during key witness and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's testimony on Wednesday and again on Thursday during the testimony of David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, along with the Kardashians and Leno.

Sondland had said in his testimony on Wednesday that a five-minute July 26 phone call he had with Trump was "primarily about" Rocky. Trump had at the time spoken to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to try to lobby for the rapper's release. The U.S. leader previously talked about the situation with his friend and Kim Kardashian's husband, rapper Kanye West.