The Bella Twins know how to make an entrance!

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella shock their former colleagues in this clip from tonight's new Total Divas, which finds WWE superstars Nattie Neidhart, Carmella, Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan (plus Sonya's GF Arianna) kicking off their Maui vacation in style.

While exploring the gorgeous hotel villa where they'll be staying for the next few days, the women are met with a very unexpected…

"Surprise!" Nikki and Brie shout in unison, as Nattie's jaw drops to the floor and Carmella takes a deep breath.

Neidhart, who organized this slice-of-paradise trip for her colleagues in the aftermath of WrestleMania 35, was previously led to believe her longtime friends and co-stars weren't coming.

"Holy s--t, the twins are here!" Nattie shrieks happily. "This is the best trip ever."