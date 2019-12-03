by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 8:00 AM
The Bella Twins know how to make an entrance!
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella shock their former colleagues in this clip from tonight's new Total Divas, which finds WWE superstars Nattie Neidhart, Carmella, Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan (plus Sonya's GF Arianna) kicking off their Maui vacation in style.
While exploring the gorgeous hotel villa where they'll be staying for the next few days, the women are met with a very unexpected…
"Surprise!" Nikki and Brie shout in unison, as Nattie's jaw drops to the floor and Carmella takes a deep breath.
Neidhart, who organized this slice-of-paradise trip for her colleagues in the aftermath of WrestleMania 35, was previously led to believe her longtime friends and co-stars weren't coming.
"Holy s--t, the twins are here!" Nattie shrieks happily. "This is the best trip ever."
Carmella has more complicated feelings about their new guests, being that her now-resolved spat with Nia Jax stirred up drama with Nikki months ago, and it sounds like that hasn't been resolved yet.
"I feel so awkward," Carmella admits, explaining that this is the first time they're seeing each other in person since a tense text message exchange before Ft. Lauderdale's Pride parade. "Am I going to be able to enjoy this vacation with my girls, or am I going to have to deal with all of this drama?"
See what you think after checking out the full preview clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Tuesday at 10 p.m., only on E!
Total Bellas returns 2020, only on E!
