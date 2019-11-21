Kate Middleton Cancels on Prince William Outing Because of Their Kids

Family comes first.

Kate Middleton will not be able to accompany husband Prince William to the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Thursday evening because to an undisclosed matter relating to their children, Kensington Palace says. The two are parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. Kate and William will, however, meet the award finalists at an earlier event, suggesting there is no serious problem regarding the kids' health.

"The duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children," a palace spokesperson said in a statement. "She will still however meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace this afternoon. The duke as patron will attend both."

The Duke of Cambridge has been a patron of the Tusk charity, which supports conservation intervention in Africa, for over a decade. He is due to present three awards and make a speech at the award ceremony, HELLO! magazine reported.