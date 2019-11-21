Survivor waded into #MeToo waters when Kellee Kim expressed concerns over Dan Spilo's personal boundary-crossing touching, and now changes are being made according to longtime host Jeff Probst.

"It's an unprecedented and unfortunate situation that is still very raw for a lot of the players and fans. We are all trying to learn from it," Probst told EW.

After producers broke the fourth wall in the Wednesday, Nov. 13 and discussed Kellee's feelings with her on camera, the show said it spoke to Dan and the group as a whole about the situation. "If there are issues to the point where things need to happen, come to me and I will make sure that stops," Kellee was told by a producer. "Because I don't want anyone feeling uncomfortable…It's not OK."