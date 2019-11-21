Going on The Ellen DeGeneres Show always puts you at risk of being scared. Eric Stonestreet knows this better than anyone else.

During an appearance on the show airing Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres took the Modern Family star for a trip down memory lane as she played a montage of the many, many times the actor has been scared throughout his 18 appearances.

Fans of the show will recall that when a guest is scared, it's frequently done by someone popping out of the table on set. As it turns out, that little contraption was originally created to scare Stonestreet, so the host had it dedicated to him!

As she explained, "This became the Eric Stonestreet scare table because we ran out of ways to scare you, so we created this table. And we're gonna now dedicate this table." Responding to the sweet gift, Stonestreet said, "Thank you! That is so sweet. I'm honored."

Next on the agenda was talking about the final season of Modern Family. But Stonestreet stopped the conversation when he thought he was about to be scared once more. "I just heard something," he said, not trusting DeGeneres for a second.