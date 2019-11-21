Matthew McConaughey Reveals Near-Death Encounter With a Venomous Snake

by emily belfiore | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 5:19 AM
Oh no, oh no, oh no!
On Wednesday, Matthew McConaughey revealed that he once had a near-death experience with a snake when he used to live in Australia. Speaking with Today Show Australia, the actor-turned college professor recalled almost getting bitten by a brown snake, which are one of the land Down Under's most venomous snakes.
"When I was here, I almost stepped on one and I should have been bitten," Matthew began. "Yeah, I was going back in the back shed down in a friend's house in Waterville and stepped on something. It was a bit dark and just as I opened it, I saw it went right through my legs and it gave me a bit of a scare. And then my friend came over and they caught it and they said, ‘That's a brown snake, mate. That could have really sucked.'"
Despite almost being bitten by the deadly reptile, the Oscar winner said that it's still his favorite Australian animal: "That's my favorite animal because it didn't bite me."
A nature man himself, Matthew also discussed his recent collaboration with liquor brand Wild Turkey to kick-start their "With Thanks" initiative, which is making strides in protecting the environment by reconnecting people with nature. The Dallas Buyer's Club star helped design an eco-friendly cabin, dubbed "The Reserve," in Sydney that will be available to rent out for $150 a night starting in December.
This endeavor will not only help people get off the grid, but also benefit The Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife and its efforts to protect Australia's wilderness. A percentage of the proceeds from the cabin will be donated to the non-government organization.
"There's real value to one living in a small space," Matthew told Today Show Australia. "We have to be reminded sometimes to get out in nature and go, ‘Oh, yeah, I'm number two.' And I think everyone could use a little bit more of that."
Switching gears, Matthew opened about turning the big 5-0 earlier this month and using the milestone birthday to join Instagram. He's only been on the ‘Gram for a few weeks now, but said he's having fun getting the hang of it. "So far, so good," he raved. "You know, as I said in my opening post, I'm not sure how much I'm going to enjoy the dialogue, but I think I'll enjoy the monologue."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on
For his first Instagram post, he shared a video of himself admitted that he was a little hesitant to make an Instagram, but was ultimately excited to try it out.
He wrote, "I'm looking forward to sharing who I am with you, to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates... if it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment and go for a walk... let's have some fun with it though."
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?