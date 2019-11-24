Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 American Music Awards

The tea has been spilled!

On Sunday night, music's biggest stars graced the red carpet and gathered around at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Of course, everything from the swoon-worthy fashion to the epic performances—we're looking at you Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez—were a chef's kiss for viewers and audience members alike.

Making the star-studded ceremony even more major was the fact that Ciara hosted the show, the Lover singer was honored with the Artist of the Decade award and legendary singer Shania Twain hit the stage for the first time since 2003 to perform a medley of her iconique tunes. All in all, the 2019 AMAs have been a night to remember.

Aside from the stellar things taking place on-screen, there were certainly many, many moments that weren't captured on camera. Thankfully, if you love getting the tea as much as we do, E! News has you covered!