Of course, this señorita couldn't step onstage without performing the collaboration of the year!

Camila Cabello commanded the stage with Shawn Mendes, as the two performed their sultry song, "Señorita." And as many of their fans expected, the dynamic duo heated up the stage as they caressed each other and showed some PDA. At one point, the 21-year-old star had his arms wrapped around his girlfriend's as she leaned back against him.

The two also looked the part, with the 22-year-old pop star wearing a fiery red halter dress that showed some skin! Mendes went for an old-school lewk and donned a white tank that he paired with a black vest and fitted pants.

Even if the "Never Be the Same" singer doesn't take home the AMA for Collaboration of the Year with Mendes, the pair has already won the night with their amazing performance. No doubt that Camila is closing out the decade on a great note!