The Masked Singer Unmasks the Flower

The Masked Singer just unmasked a legend.

Turns out Patti LaBelle's been up there on that stage this whole time, and now she's been eliminated barely halfway through the competition. That almost seems like it shouldn't be allowed, but such is the way of The Masked Singer. Gladys Knight lost last season, after all.

Patti the Flower performed alongside the Flamingo, the Rottweiler, and the Leopard tonight, and it became a showdown between the Flower and the Leopard. If the Leopard really is Seal, as the judges are thinking, then what a legendary showdown that was.