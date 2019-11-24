Ciara's Kids Rave About Mom's American Music Awards 2019 Performance

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 5:44 PM
Anyone else impressed with Ciara's many hats tonight?!
During tonight's 2019 American Music Awards, the hostess with the mostess immediately got fans talking with her red carpet look.
But once the show began, Ciara got the crowd on its feet by performing her latest song "Melanin."
Instead of delivering a monologue or cracking jokes, the singer showed music lovers how it's done while being joined by La La Anthony.
"As a performer, CEO, wife and mom, Future, how did I do?" she asked her son after the performance. "Good," he responded while in the audience. As for daughter Sienna, she also gave two thumbs up when shouting "good" into the microphone.
"Awww, thank you so much my babies," Ciara shared. "I'm here to tell you that women can do it all."
Before the show began, E! News was able to chat with the proud mom who promised tonight would be a family event. "My babies will be here! They will be in the audience watching actually," she explained. "I'm excited and I always love that."
Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
As for her new song, Ciara is more than proud
"The song is called ‘Melanin' and my Melanin queens are joining me on this record., Lupita Nyong'o is dropping bars, AKA Trouble Maker—that is her rapper alias. She is dropping bars. My best friend La La drops some bars as well. Also, the City Girls brought fire. It is incredible," she shared. "It is a lot of energy. It is girl power to the highest level."
Ciara added, "It is my melanin queens representing and bringing good energy and it's so sweet. It is so cool seeing my little melanin princess Sienna jamming to the song. It is so good and so cute. She has the dance and starts moving to it."
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?