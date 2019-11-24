She's a force to be reckoned with!

Taylor Swift is having a moment. Actually, it's more like a decade. The current queen of pop was honored with the Artist of the Decade Award on Sunday night at the 2019 American Music Awards, after giving an incredible performance of her iconic songs. As if the honor wasn't already impressive enough, the Lover singer electrified the crowd with her hair-raising speech, which was both touching and extremely poignant.

The artist started by thanking her many fans, collaborators and advocates throughout the years. "First of all, I want to say that getting to share the stage with Misty Copeland and Craig Hall and Camila Cabello and Halsey and all those amazing dancers, was in so many ways, a dream come true," she expressed. "So that performance was even more fun than I hoped it would be. Oh, my god."

She also took a moment to pay tribute to one of her idols, Carole King, and her parents. "I can't believe that it's Carole King, that it's you who gave me this award," she said.