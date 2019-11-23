Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2019

by Katherine Riley & Jake Thompson | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Black Friday 2019 is next week, shoppers! And while it common to think of Black Friday as the time to score doorbuster deals on TVs, tech, toys and appliances, there are soooo many style steals to shop. All month long, we've been rounding up the best deals so you don't have to. From Nordstrom to Anthropologie to Revolve to Shopbop, below are the best fashion finds we've found so far.

BaubleBar Alidia Ring

This year, BaubleBar is offering a first-of-its-kind doorbuster on its best-selling Alidia Rings—marked down from $44 to $12 Nov.28-Dec. 3. You read that correctly: $12! Beloved by celebrities and the perfect stacking ring, the entire Alidia collection will be on sale including the original Alidia Ring, Mini Alidia Ring and Twist Mini Alidia Ring. 

Baublebar Black Friday
$44
$12 BaubleBar
Sam Edelman Petty Chelsea Boot

A minimalist profile and low, stacked heel underscore the street-chic attitude of a versatile Chelsea boot that's sure to span the seasons. Available also in blackPrices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$130
$78 Nordstrom
Gloria Striped Turtleneck Sweater

Introduce some cheer to the cooler months with this vibrantly striped turtleneck—it pairs perfectly with your favorite cords or denim. Best of all? It makes a fabulous gift for friends and loved ones. In both 2017 and 2018, Anthropologie's Black Friday sale has consisted of 30 percent off your entire purchase.

Anthropologie
$118
$80 Anthropologie
Premium Camel High Neck Bandage Midi Dress

If being the trendiest girl in the room is totally your vibe, you should know that Missguided is offering up to 60% off night-out clothes. The cutout back detail adds some sexy to this sophisticated bodycon dress.

5 Fashion Brands Having Pre-Black Friday Sales Right Now
$76
$53 Missguided
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

A slick finish adds extra edge to stretchy faux-leather leggings flattered by a subtle control top. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$98
$79 Nordstrom
House of Harlow x Revolve Novalie Dress

Not sure what to wear to holiday parties this season? This '70's inspired frock will help you channel the disco diva that you are!

Best Revolve Black Friday Deals
$218
$48 Revolve
Mother The Faux Fur Moto Jacket

Stay warm in style with this luxe-meets-sporty jacket, which blends elements of bomber and moto jacket silhouettes for a knockout outwear option.

Best Shopbop Black Friday Deals
$395
$197 Shopbop
Wunder Puff Jacket

Shield yourself from the wind and cold with this wonderfully warm down puffer. Available in a variety of colors

Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals
$248
$179 Lululemon
Tory Burch Miller Lug Sole Booties

Brave the winter elements in style with these platform, stacked heel booties.

5 Fashion Brands Having Pre-Black Friday Sales Right Now
$428
$299 Shopbop
Still At Ease Wrap

Keep cool yet covered in this extra-long sweater wrap with a lightweight, flowy back so you can feel cozy and comfy post sweat. Also available in green and red.

Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals
$168
$89 Lululemon
L'Academie Jordan Bucket Bag

Slither all your essentials away in this snakeskin bucket bag!

Best Revolve Black Friday Deals
$178
$107 Revolve

Need more fashion inspo? Check out all of our Black Friday 2019 Deal Guides!

