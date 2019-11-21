Revisiting Taylor Swift's Gorgeous American Music Awards Looks

Taylor Swift is set to be honored at the 2019 American Music Awards this weekend!

On Sunday, the 29-year-old "Lover" star will be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at the ceremony, where she's also nominated for five more awards, including Artist of the Year. But before she steps inside to the ceremony, T.Swift is likely to hit the red carpet, where she'll show off her signature style.

Last year, the superstar singer turned heads in a silver Balmain dress, paired with matching boots. Along with the gorgeous ensemble, Swift donned Ofira Jewels earrings, as well as rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels. After striking a pose on the red carpet, Swift did a wardrobe change into a fierce bodysuit for her performance of "I Did Something Bad" off of her Reputation album.

Going into this weekend, Swift's fans can't wait to see what she'll wear on the red carpet and on the stage for her highly-anticipated performance.