Best Revolve Black Friday Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Revolve's Black Friday deals!
With cyber deals happening now—and more discounts coming on Black Friday—we want you to be in the know NOW before the big day! In both 2017 and 2018, Revolve's Black Friday sale has consisted of 20% off new arrivals, 25% off shoes, 30% off clothing, 40% off beauty, and 50% of sale items. From animal print party frocks and metallic holiday-ready dresses to luxe skincare brands to signature must-have shoes, we've handpicked dresses, jackets, beauty, accessories and boots so you don't have to! Our favorite? This snakeskin bucket bag, of course! Bookmark this page now so you don't miss out on all the new arrivals before quantities sell out!
Here are nine of our favorites below.
Unleash your inner wild side with this backless cowl neck mini dress with iconic tiger print.
You'll wow the crowds in this major cool-factor bomber green khaki jacket.
Slither all your essentials away in this snakeskin bucket bag!
Keep your toes on point with these clear black PVC bumps! Also available in red.
Feel fresh-faced around the clock with Kopari's Face the Day and Night Kit. This four step skincare system cleanses and hydrates, leaving your skin feeling clean and smooth while locking in moisture to restore your gorgeous complexion.
Not sure what to wear this holiday season? This '70's inspired frock will help you channel the disco diva that you are!
You'll look smart and fashion-forward in this patent leather black pencil skirt.
Flirty meets fun in this unexpected twist on a classic animal print with playful red.
You'll be a showstopper in this bright and bold pink gown.
Shop the entire Revolve Black Friday at www.revolve.com!
