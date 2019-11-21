Well, this escalated quickly. Either that, or it's been a decade in the making.

Back in 2011, Prince Andrew came under pressure to resign as the U.K.'s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment after he was photographed walking in Central Park with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from girls as young as 14.

While most of Epstein's well-known former friends, including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton had washed their hands of the billionaire by the time a warrant went out for his arrest in 2006 for alleged sexual assault of a minor, the Duke of York did not. Rather, Andrew invited Epstein and his girlfriend-turned-associate Ghislaine Maxwell—who has denied procuring girls for Epstein—to his daughter Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday party in London that year.

And not only did he stay at Epstein's New York City mansion in December 2010, not long after the convicted sex offender got out of prison, but Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, borrowed roughly $19,000 from him to cover unpaid wages owed to her former personal assistant—a transaction she admitted was a "terrible, terrible error of judgment."